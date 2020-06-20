Advertisement

Man wanted for allegedly shooting teenage girl

Ashland Police are looking for a man they say shot a teenage girl early Saturday morning.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police are looking for a man they say shot a teenage girl early Saturday morning.

Police Chief Todd Kelley tells WSAZ, a 19-year-old girl with multiple wounds showed up to King’s Daughters Medical Center around 12:30 a.m.

After speaking with her, detectives were able to find the original crime scene at a home along Blazer Blvd.

That’s where they say earlier in the night, there was a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight.

When some involved in the fight went to leave, police say Dwayne Jamal Kemper, 20, from Ashland, pulled a gun and shot at the car, which hit the teenage girl.

Police say Kemper is wanted for assault and wanton endangerment and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Kemper is, should contact Ashland Police.

