MLB Talks Stall Again

Sticking Point Is Number Of Games To Be Played This Year
Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason. (Source: Charles Rex Arbogast)
(Source: Charles Rex Arbogast)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Players say Major League Baseball has told the players union that teams will not play more than 60 games during 2020 regular season.
MLB owners and players have been trying to negotiate a deal to begin the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, including health protocols. The players union offered a 70 game season on Thursday that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred immediately rejected. Some players had been recently been working out at spring training sites while practicing social distancing. The sides had hoped to have players begin testing Tuesday and then begin a second round of spring training on June 26. Most teams would likely hold those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.

