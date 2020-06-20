Neighbors vent about problems during community walk in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Friday night neighbors in Ashland came together for a walk through their neighborhoods to voice concerns to city leaders.

"We're tired of this neighborhood being overlooked," Keith Jarrell said.

Jarrell says problems in Ashland's east end have gotten out of hand.

"Drugs are openly sold on the street," he said.

A group met up with Ashland city commissioners and city commission candidates at 29th Street and Railroad Avenue to take a stroll and point out areas in need of improvement.

Chad Yates leaves for work at 4 a.m., a time you'd think he'd have the streets largely to himself, but he says unfortunately that's not the case.

"When I come out to work, there are people all over this place," he said. "They're walking up and down, they're high. It's terrible."

City commissioners say help is on the way.

A new police substation has been constructed in the neighborhood and is expected to open in August.

Neighbors say another problem is an abundance of vacant houses, which homeless people often break into.

A city commissioner says 78 vacant houses are on a list to be demolished. They’re hoping to entice a developer to put in new houses.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.