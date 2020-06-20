Ohio U. releases plan for fall semester

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - After an abrupt switch to online instruction in March, Ohio University announced plans Friday to have students return to campus.

According to the university’s plan, the fall semester will run from Aug. 24 until Nov. 20 with no fall break, similar to many other schools throughout the region.

The report that Ohio U. released on this year’s plan also says that the school is hoping that 50-60% of their classes to be delivered in the classroom.

The university also announcing that meals in dining halls will initially be carry-out only and that university residence halls will have a reduced population density.

Ohio University is largely deferring decisions regarding fall sports to the athletic department, the NCAA and the Mid-American Conference.

No guidelines were given to clubs and organizations on campus.

