Ohio University in Athens drops ACT and SAT requirements

Athens, Ohio (WSAZ) - For high school senior Ryan Koenig, prepping for college is at the forefront of his mind.

“I actually scheduled to take the ACT in March and obviously that got postponed. I rescheduled for April and that was also postponed,” Koenig said.

Due to COVID-19, he will just have to keep waiting. Prepping for a test that will make or break his chances of getting accepted into some of the colleges he’s looking at.

“Personally, and I think others think this as well, there’s just so much more to a student,” he said.

With the same thought in mind, Ohio University in Athens decided to adopt a test-optional approach for college admission.

“We know that not every student is a great test taker,” says Candace Boeninger, interim Vice Provost for Enrollment Management at Ohio University. “We know that the tests only carry so much helpful information for us anyway.”

Boeninger says this decision was not only a result of the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. It was also due to a realization that the work students complete in high school highlights their academic success more efficiently.

Students still have the option to submit an ACT or SAT test score, but it is not required. The only required materials that must be turned, is the general application and high school transcript. Additional work like portfolios and letters of recommendation are encouraged, as well.

“The power is in the students’ hands to decide what they would like to put forward as part of their case that they’re going to be an excellent academic student at Ohio University,” Boeninger said.

Giving students, like Koenig, the chance to show more of what they have to offer.

“The difficulty of classes I’m taking in high school I think is very important, but other than that, I think being involved both in your school and in the community is huge. I know that I love being involved in my school,” he said.

Carrying that passion over to college soon, along with the relief that a test score does not define him.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.