Tiz The Law Wins Belmont Stakes

Elmont, NY (WSAZ) - The New York-bred Tiz The Law won Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. Dr. Post was second and Max Player third. The COVID-19 pandemic made the Triple Crown alter its order with the Belmont Stakes kicking things off for the first time. The Kentucky Derby is going to be run on Sept. 5, with the Preakness finishing up on Oct. 3. It’s the first time since 1931 the races will be run in a different order.

In addition to being rescheduled from June 6, this year's Belmont Stakes was run at a shortened distance of 1 1/8 miles, the first time since 1925 it wasn't its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles.

The top four finishers earned Kentucky Derby qualifying points, including 150 to the winner.

