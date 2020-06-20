Advertisement

Tiz The Law Wins Belmont Stakes

Last Race Of Triple Crown Is First One Of 2020
Tiz The Law Wins The Belmont Stakes (Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)
Tiz The Law Wins The Belmont Stakes (Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)(Susie Raisher | AP)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elmont, NY (WSAZ) - The New York-bred Tiz The Law won Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. Dr. Post was second and Max Player third. The COVID-19 pandemic made the Triple Crown alter its order with the Belmont Stakes kicking things off for the first time. The Kentucky Derby is going to be run on Sept. 5, with the Preakness finishing up on Oct. 3. It’s the first time since 1931 the races will be run in a different order.

In addition to being rescheduled from June 6, this year's Belmont Stakes was run at a shortened distance of 1 1/8 miles, the first time since 1925 it wasn't its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles.

The top four finishers earned Kentucky Derby qualifying points, including 150 to the winner.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

“Herd That” Begins Practice Saturday Morning

Updated: 11 hours ago
"Herd That" Alumni Team Has Full Practice Saturday Morning

Sports

Ashland Tomcats Get Back To Work

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Ashland Tomcats Returned To Practice Monday After 3 Months Apart

VOD Recordings

Ashland Resumes Hoops Practice

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ashland Tomcats Basketball KHSAA

VOD Recordings

Nadia Legros Signs With UConn

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
CW 10 p.m. newscast Hurricane Track & Field UConn Track & Field

Latest News

Sports

2nd WVU Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19`

Updated: 17 hours ago
2nd WVU Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sports

MLB Talks Stall Again

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
MLB Season Still Up In The Air

Sports

Nadia Legros Signs With UConn

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
Hurricane high jumper Nadia Legros signs with UConn

Football

Buckeyes, Crimson Tide sign deal for 2 games

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
Buckeyes, Crimson Tide to play home and home series in football

Basketball

WVU Pitt keep backyard brawl going

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
WVU and Pitt maintain basketball series

Sports

Marshall & WVU Alumni Teams To Meet In TBT

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
1st Round Game Will Be July 5th In Columbus