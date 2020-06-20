Woman treated, man shot after altercation in Boyd County neighborhood

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was shot and a woman was injured during an altercation Saturday afternoon in Boyd County.

Deputies say it happened on Ponderosa Ridge when a man from a neighboring home came outside and started yelling at a woman.

According to investigators on scene, the argument escalated and the man lunged at the woman. The woman reportedly hit the man in the head with an object, and he started choking her.

Deputies tell our crew at the scene the woman’s brother came outside and told the neighbor to get off of her. When he didn’t, the brother got a gun and shot the man in the leg.

Deputies say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made, and no names have been released.

The man and the woman were taken to separate hospitals.

