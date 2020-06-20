W.Va. governor calls for masks, testing as outbreaks emerge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling for face masks, social distancing and testing as local health officials report several coronavirus outbreaks linked to churches and travel.

The Republican governor’s ask on Friday came as dozens of new cases have been connected to church services, including at least 33 at the Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg, as well as roughly 30 cases following travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Justice, who has lifted most virus restrictions, has framed reopening as a process of managing risk. He maintains that he will reinstate shutdowns if necessary.

