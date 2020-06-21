Cases of COVID-19 linked to Myrtle Beach travel up to 26 in one W.Va. county

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Health officials in Preston County, W.Va. are reporting more cases of COVID-19 that they say are associated with recent travel to Myrtle Beach.

On Sunday, the Preston County Health Department said the total has risen to 26 since the first cases were reported Wednesday.

WSAZ has confirmed cases linked to the popular vacation spot in several other West Virginia counties including Cabell and Kanawha.

At last check, the total number of cases linked to Myrtle Beach travel stands at 40 across six counties in the state.

The Mayor of Myrtle Beach responded to the reports of cases linked to their area by telling WSAZ’s sister station WMBF, that Myrtle Beach isn’t fully to blame for recent coronavirus cases popping up in West Virginia. She said tourists also need to take responsibility.

“It’s everywhere. And it’s not about placing blame and saying I got it here or there, it’s about what can we do to educate people, to promote that personal responsibility, and work together,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

