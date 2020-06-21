Advertisement

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking.(Source: KDVR/Denver Police Department/CNN)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020
DENVER (KDVR/CNN) – A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

“My kids saw my husband die,” Martha Martinez-Briones said. “I saw my husband die.”

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of shooting Martinez-Briones' husband on Wednesday afternoon after arguing with him over parking in the alley behind the family home.

Martinez-Briones said she ran to help her husband after he was shot.

“I couldn’t help him,” she said. “I’m a nurse, but I couldn’t save my own husband.”

Their older son was also shot in the arm, and Martinez-Briones said their younger son witnessed the whole thing.

Martinez-Briones said the suspect had refused to move his vehicle until her husband presented immigration documents for their family.

Police said racial slurs were exchanged before the shooting. After the victim used a racial slur, Britton pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, according to court documents.

Martinez-Briones said her husband did not deserve to die.

“I need all the help I can get at this time, because I don’t know where to start,” she said. “I do not wish this on anybody to go through, or their kids to see their father dying on the street.”

Investigators are seeking a charge of first-degree murder against Britton, according to a probable cause document.

“We follow the rules. We have the highest respect for authority, and this is what happens,” Martinez-Briones said. “He was a hard worker, 15 hours of work, he died in his work boots. He died right here by the tree, all because of a stupid parking space and asking him to move the vehicles from the alley.”

