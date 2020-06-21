COVID-19 W.Va. | 89th death reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting an 89th death in the state from COVID-19.

DHHR says a 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County has died.

“Please join with us in grieving the passing of this West Virginian,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, DHHR reports there have been 150,170 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,533 total cases and 89 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (12/0), Berkeley (414/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (80/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (50/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (210/5), Kanawha (258/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (137/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (70/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (48/13), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (31/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

