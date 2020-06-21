Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Summery week ahead, storm chances early on

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures for the week ahead will remain near average for this time of year. In addition, there is the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the week.

Sunday evening will see clusters of showers and thunderstorms, some which have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Sunday night will see a partly cloudy sky with continued scattered showers and storms, some which could still produce heavy rain. Overnight low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Monday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning hours. By the afternoon, more sunshine will filter in as storm chances diminish. High temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s with continued high humidity.

Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 80s.

On Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Afternoon temperatures will stay closer to the 80-degree mark.

Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny and quieter overall, with highs climbing back to the upper 80s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and Sunday with the chance for showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s both days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Warning Forecast | Father’s Day sizzler, increased storm chances into new week

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Hot conditions linger into Father's Day, with increased storm chances into the new week.

Weather

First Warning Forecast | Heat returns this weekend

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Hot temperatures return for Father's Day weekend and the first weekend of summer.

Weather

Drew's weekend forecast

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
Drew's weekend forecast

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Update - Showery Pattern Begins To Change

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
As we head to the afternoon, scattered showers and storms are developing, swirling around a low-pressure circulation high in the sky.

Video

WSAZ Weather Forecast

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
WSAZ Midday

Weather

FEMA prepares to mobilize for Hurricane Dorian's landfall in Florida

Updated: Aug. 29, 2019 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Natalie Grim
FEMA's David Bibo, Deputy Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery, discusses FEMA's preparation for the upcoming storm.

Weather

Tornado Watch in effect for much of WSAZ viewing area

Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 at 3:04 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the WSAZ viewing area.

Weather

NWS says EF-2 tornado touched down near Paducah as surveys continue

Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The National Weather Service says a tornado has hit portions of western Kentucky.

Weather

From Hurricane to hurricane; local honeymooners stuck in Hawaii storm

Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 at 5:43 PM EDT
The couple, from Hurricane West Virginia, says they are hoping the Category 4 hurricane passes over without damage.