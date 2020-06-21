First Warning Forecast | Summery week ahead, storm chances early on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures for the week ahead will remain near average for this time of year. In addition, there is the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the week.

Sunday evening will see clusters of showers and thunderstorms, some which have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Sunday night will see a partly cloudy sky with continued scattered showers and storms, some which could still produce heavy rain. Overnight low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Monday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning hours. By the afternoon, more sunshine will filter in as storm chances diminish. High temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s with continued high humidity.

Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 80s.

On Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Afternoon temperatures will stay closer to the 80-degree mark.

Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny and quieter overall, with highs climbing back to the upper 80s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and Sunday with the chance for showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s both days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.