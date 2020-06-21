Advertisement

Ky. lawmaker calls for closed unemployment offices to be reopened

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - After seeing long lines of Kentuckians show up in Frankfort for unemployment help last week, State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd) is calling for unemployment offices that were closed three years ago to be reopened to better serve those who are out of work because of COVID-19.

In 2017, a restructuring of the Office of Employment and Training lead to the closing of several offices across Kentucky replacing them with regional hubs. One of the offices closed was in Ashland, where Clark serves.

“This pandemic has magnified and put a spotlight on what many of us had been saying at the beginning of these closures, that this was not going to work, that this was going to hurt our local citizens that needed to be able to meet with a specialist,” Clark said.

Clark says she has sent letters to Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Labor Cabinet secretary asking for offices to reopen to faster serve Kentuckians who are still waiting for unemployment benefits.

“Our county has suffered significant job losses over the years with the closing of AK Steel, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, and layoffs at the CSX rail yard,” Clark said. “The pandemic has amplified this already devastating reality with business closures and layoffs.”

Right now, the closest regional office to Boyd County is in Morehead.

On Friday, Clark also presented Ky. Sen. Mitch McConnell with a letter requesting federal funding to help reopen the offices that were closed.

