NKY high-school soccer player dies after collapsing during practice

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A St. Henry District High School soccer player has died after the school said he collapsed during practice.

Matthew Mangine’s family released a statement Wednesday evening confirming he is the player in question:

“We are heartbroken from the tragic loss of our beloved son, brother and grandchild Matthew Mangine Jr. Our family’s grief is immeasurable and a bright light in the world has been extinguished all too soon. Please respect the privacy of our family and allow us the time to mourn privately.”

Mangine was a member of the boys’ soccer team, according to a Facebook post from St. Henry District High School.

The post says he died on Tuesday after he collapsed during practice:

“Words cannot adequately express the deep sadness that we, as a school community, are experiencing. Our hearts are breaking, and we are beyond devastated. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates, coaches, and friends and we are praying for them during this very difficult time.”

St. Henry District High School says counselors are available for students who need or want help following Mangine’s death.

His classmates placed flowers on the fence of the school’s soccer field Wednesday night.

One girl who spoke to FOX19 NOW says she wants people to know what kind of person Mangine was. She says she tried to kill herself last year and when she came back to school, Mangine walked her to class so she wouldn’t be alone.

Another student says she never saw Mangine without a smile on his face and that he was one of the last people you would want taken from this earth.

