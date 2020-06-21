POLICE | One-year-old treated for possible heroin overdose

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A one-year-old is being treated for a possible heroin overdose Saturday.

Charleston Police tell WSAZ they got a call that a child was unconscious at the Knights Inn.

When officers got on scene, one immediately started CPR and was able to revive the child and paramedics were able to take over further care.

Police say the toddler was taken to the hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says had it not been for the officer’s swift action, medics say the child would have died.

The incident is still under investigation, and it is unclear how the child got a hold of the heroin.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.