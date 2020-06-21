Advertisement

Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York

Of the nine victims, one was in critical condition and eight were stable with non-life-threatening injuries, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. No one was immediately taken into custody.
Of the nine victims, one was in critical condition and eight were stable with non-life-threatening injuries, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. No one was immediately taken into custody.(Source: WSTM/CNN)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages in an appearance at a press conference alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Syracuse officers had arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were met with by people who said shots had been fired into the crowd of a "few hundred," Buckner said. The police chief said his officers didn't hear the gunshots.

In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 53, Syracuse police said in a news release. They were expected to survive.

A woman who identified herself as the party's hostess told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that she has celebrated the birthday of her son, Ryedell Davis, every year for 14 years and there was never a problem before.

“I’ve had a birthday party for my son every year, and this never happened,” Annetta Peterson said. “This never, ever happened.”

Witnesses told the newspaper that several hundred people had gathered for food and music, but shots rang out shortly before the party was to end at 9 p.m.

Walsh said no city permits were granted for the event.

“We wouldn’t issue approvals for a gathering of this size,” the mayor said.

The scene was safe with no lingering threat to the public, Buckner said. Agencies from around the region had helped respond to the scene, Walsh said.

A “self-transport” to the hospital was involved in a vehicular accident with a police officer near the scene, the police chief said.

“Our city is a very resilient city. We’ve taken a lot of licks over our history, and this will certainly be one we remember, but we’re trying to figure out who’s responsible for this so that we can hold those individuals accountable,” the police chief said.

Answering a reporter’s question at the press conference, Walsh said fireworks — at least two of which went off in the distance, visible over the police chief and mayor’s shoulders — and gun crime were “plaguing” cities across the U.S.

“This is our city, and we’re going to do everything we can to protect it,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 175,000 ex-offenders in Kentucky regain voting rights

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Tuesday’s primary will be the first time more than 175,000 ex-cons who live in Kentucky will be able to vote since being incarcerated.

News

DEPUTIES | Man arrested after two-county chase and breaking into home

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man is facing several charges after deputies say a chase through Putnam and Kanawha Counties Sunday ended with the suspect breaking into a home.

News

Because of the virus, dads mark Father’s Day from a distance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The virus has made in-person visits with elderly and high-risk family members difficult and sometimes impossible in recent months, though parts of the country have begun loosening up.

News

NKY high-school soccer player dies after collapsing during practice

Updated: 4 hours ago
A St. Henry District High School soccer player has died after the school said he collapsed during practice.

News

Cases of COVID-19 linked to Myrtle Beach travel up to 26 in one W.Va. county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, the Preston County Health Department said the total has risen to 26 since the first cases were reported Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tom Petty’s family is upset with President Trump for using the hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

News

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

News

Adviser says Trump’s test remark tongue in cheek

Updated: 8 hours ago
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says U.S. President Donald Trump was being “tongue in cheek” when he claimed at a campaign rally in Oklahoma that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing.

News

GRAPHIC: Family fights off shark after 16-year-old bitten in NC

Updated: 8 hours ago
Nick Arthur, 16, suffered close to 40 bite wounds on his body after a 5-foot-long shark attacked him about 25 feet offshore at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 89th death reported

Updated: 10 hours ago
The West Virginia DHHR reporting a 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County has died from COVID-19.