Artists on Kanawha Blvd. invite people to paint with them

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charleston artists set up along Kanawha Boulevard looking for people to help them paint.

Angel Amores has painted murals in Charleston and she set up at the corner of Elizabeth St. and the boulevard.

“The whole boulevard is closed so people have just been kind of going back and fourth and we are not in the way or anything but we are totally just open,” said Amores.

Amores lets anyone take the brush even if they do not color in the lines.

Two other artists, Ian Bode and Kayleigh Phillips, set up under tents to paint too. All three said about thirty people showed per artist.

“We just back up and let them do their thing,” said Bode.

The artists came up with an outline and a few colors.

"I just painted in the background a solid fill and the rest is everybody else," said Phillips.

Barricades closing off the boulevard to cars made it easy for people to walk up.

“It was kind of a last minute project I think its been a happy surprise for people to come upon they are just biking around or walking around, ” said Amores.

The project was started by Create West Virginia and director, Bryan Copper, to help Charleston residents connect with artists and art.

"Now that these pieces are started we will probably use the same artists until these pieces are finished and hopefully rotate our to new artists as this summer goes on," said Cooper.

Artists handed out brushes and put them in a “used” pile to sanitize for COVID-19. They also put the paint on the plates and provide hand sanitizer.

“The artist having an idea of the community both of those people connecting and making something it just creates something natural that we all enjoy,” said Cooper.

The art will be shown at the Art Emporium in Charleston when each piece is finished.

“It’s like stress-less, it should be stress-less,” said Amores. “Just adding paint and it almost meditative. I chose fun bright colors.”

