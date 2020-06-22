Best time to exercise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Coach Chris Lane joined Sarah on Studio 3 to go over the pros and cons of working out in the morning, afternoon and evening.

Morning

Fasting cardio ‘burns’ more calories

More alert and feel energized

Avoid scheduling conflicts that may arise later in the day

Rest easier in the evening

Afternoon

Metabolically energized from meals

CNS system better activated

Avoid mid-day slump

Evening

Hormone levels optimal

Less likely to have scheduling conflicts

May experience issues ‘coming down’ from workout for bed time

