Best time to exercise

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Coach Chris Lane joined Sarah on Studio 3 to go over the pros and cons of working out in the morning, afternoon and evening.

Morning

  • Fasting cardio ‘burns’ more calories
  • More alert and feel energized
  • Avoid scheduling conflicts that may arise later in the day
  • Rest easier in the evening

Afternoon

  • Metabolically energized from meals
  • CNS system better activated
  • Avoid mid-day slump

Evening

  • Hormone levels optimal
  • Less likely to have scheduling conflicts
  • May experience issues ‘coming down’ from workout for bed time

