Best time to exercise
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Coach Chris Lane joined Sarah on Studio 3 to go over the pros and cons of working out in the morning, afternoon and evening.
Morning
- Fasting cardio ‘burns’ more calories
- More alert and feel energized
- Avoid scheduling conflicts that may arise later in the day
- Rest easier in the evening
Afternoon
- Metabolically energized from meals
- CNS system better activated
- Avoid mid-day slump
Evening
- Hormone levels optimal
- Less likely to have scheduling conflicts
- May experience issues ‘coming down’ from workout for bed time
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.