“Best Virginia” Out Of TBT

Player Tests Positive For COVID-19
Player Tests Positive For COVID-19
Player Tests Positive For COVID-19(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Oh (WSAZ) - There won’t be a Marshall vs. WVU alumni matchup in “The Basketball Tournament” July 5th as a player from “Best Virginia” tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has opted to withdraw from the 24-team field. According to a press release from the TBT, they were informed on Thursday, June 18, that one of the team members from “Best Virginia” had tested positive for the virus. TBT immediately initiated its’ pre-tournament protocol under the guidance of medical advisor Dr. Thom Hospel. The statement says “although it was determined that the timing of the positive test could have permitted the remainder of the team to enter into a 14-day self-quarantine and frequent-testing protocol, Best Virginia opted to withdraw from the 24-team field.”

“This is a safety-first event,” said Jon Mugar, founder and CEO of TBT. “We’re disappointed for the Best Virginia players and fans that they won’t get an opportunity to compete in TBT 2020, and our thoughts are with the player for a speedy recovery. While the virus remains a persistent threat, we have confidence in our health and safety plan and the many safeguards we have put in place to run this year’s tournament.”

“Best Virginia” will be replaced by “Jimmy V” who is led by former Gonzaga star Josh Perkins who played high school at Huntington Prep, former 76ers forward Hawyood Highsmith and Loyola-Chicago’s Marques Townes.

