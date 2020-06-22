Advertisement

CAMC makes additional changes to visitation policy

Visitors allowed in several different departments Monday
Visitors are now allowed in several different areas of the hospital, but they have to follow additional guidelines.
Visitors are now allowed in several different areas of the hospital, but they have to follow additional guidelines.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Starting Monday, CAMC will roll out additional visitation guidelines for their hospitals. Patients are limited to one visitor per patient per day from noon to 6 p.m. These changes apply to inpatient, emergency and out-patient services. The policy states that switching out visitors is not allowed.

Those wishing to come into the hospital must do the following according to Phase 1 of the limited visitation policy:

  • Visitors must wear/provide their own mask and wear it for the entirety of their visit.
  • Visitors may not congregate in any waiting rooms and must abide by social distancing rules.
  • Visitors should wash their hands for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer prior to entering the hospital.

Inpatient Rules

  • Visitors must present their visitor passes to the nursing desk; those without a pass will be redirected to the screening areas.
  • While at the hospital visitors are required to stay in the patient’s rooms, they are not allowed to roam around the hospital.
  • The policy also states the patient care team “has the right to” cancel or deny visitation based on clinical reasons or situations.

Emergency Department

  • Emergency patients may have one adult with them as they enter the facility. The adult must remain in the patient’s room at all times.
  • If the waiting room reaches a social distancing capacity, visitors could be asked to wait in their cars or other locations.

Outpatient Services

  • Adult patients having a procedure or surgery done may have one adult accompany them to the facility. The adult is allowed to be present during registration and go to the pre-op area with the patient.
  • If the waiting room reaches a social distancing capacity limit, visitors for patients who have shorter surgery times may be asked to wait in a different location. They will be notified by staff throughout the procedure.
  • Pediatric patients having a procedure or surgery may have two caregivers present, these caregivers can only be parents or legal guardians. They are allowed to accompany the patient until the procedure.

For more on the visitation policy, click here.

