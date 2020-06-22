Car damaged by believed vandalism at Louisa Plaza

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two months ago, Stephanie Copley saw a reaction from her daughter Hailey Lucas she had never seen before when she got her new car.

A reaction juxtaposed from another one she saw Thursday.

“Just Hailey’s reaction just as a mother, I don’t think I’ve been so heartbroken ever,” Copley said.

She’s heartbroken after the family came to the parking lot of their store, Twin River Wholesale, to see Lucas’ car with a damaged windshield and a smashed driver’s side window.

An act that the family believes may be retaliation after Lucas’ dad confronted some people congregating on the far end of Louisa Plaza, after the family says the group was smashing bottles.

“So her dad had told them, he owns the store here, and her dad would be like ‘Guys, if you want to hang out in the lot, that’s fine, just be respectful. Don’t be throwing beer bottles,’” Copley said.

But the family says the acts continued and after law enforcement was called, they came to see the damaged VW Bug.

While the family is aware that the popular hangout spot is a local institution, they also don’t want to see it ruined.

“There’s a few bad apples and it just makes the whole tree bad, you know?” Lucas said.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who comes forward.

Twin River Wholesale says that both the Louisa Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and is patrolling that part of Louisa Plaza.

