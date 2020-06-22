DEPUTIES | Man arrested after two-county chase and breaking into home

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing several charges after deputies say a chase through Putnam and Kanawha Counties Sunday ended with the suspect breaking into a home.

Putnam County deputies say they saw a car go off the road on Rt. 25 in Rock Branch. They say the driver sped off when deputies tried to pull him over.

A release from the Putnam County Sheriff says the driver lead deputies onto I-64 in Nitro before getting off at the St. Albans exit and hitting another car.

Deputies say the driver crashed the car at the intersection of McCormick Avenue and Lincoln Street and took off running.

The suspect allegedly forced his way into a home on Coal River Road where the homeowners were able to detain him until deputies were able to arrest him. They say the suspect had a loaded gun with him when he was put into handcuffs.

Deputies say Quenin Q. Brown is charged with burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

