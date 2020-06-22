Deputies: Vehicle hit by bullet on interstate
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating after they say a vehicle was hit by a bullet while driving down the interstate.
It happened Saturday at 2:50 a.m. near milemarker 50 on Interstate 64.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two men from Virginia were driving down the interstate when they heard a series of loud popping noises, then the window in their vehicle shattered.
They went to a gas station and called 911.
Deputies say no one was hurt.
The incident is under investigation.
