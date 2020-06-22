Deputies: Vehicle hit by bullet on interstate

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating after they say a vehicle was hit by a bullet while driving down the interstate.

It happened Saturday at 2:50 a.m. near milemarker 50 on Interstate 64.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two men from Virginia were driving down the interstate when they heard a series of loud popping noises, then the window in their vehicle shattered.

They went to a gas station and called 911.

Deputies say no one was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

