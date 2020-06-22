Fertilizer on I-64 shuts down lane

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ fertilizer spilled onto Interstate 64 Monday morning. Emergency crews have shut down the slow lane of traffic.

The westbound lane of I-64 is shut down at mile marker 20, just past the west Huntington Mall overpass.

Department of Highways crews and members of the Barboursville Fire Department are heading to the scene to assist in the cleanup.

There’s no word on when the slow lane will reopen.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.