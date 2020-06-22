Marshall Alums Add Bigs To TBT Squad

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 2019 was a learning experience for the “Herd That” alumni basketball team in “The Basketball Tournament”. They realized after a 7 point loss to Big X that they needed some height and sure got some this summer. They added 4 players who are 6-feet 8-inches or taller to the squad that will compete for a million dollars next month in Columbus. Three of the 4 players are familiar with the current Marshall style of basketball. Jacorey Williams and Chris Cokely both played in Conference USA while Ryan Luther took on the Herd while he was a member of Pitt. The final new member is Zach Smith who played at Texas Tech and helped the Red Raiders get to the Elite 8 for the first time in history.

Chris Cokely told WSAZ during their first full practice Saturday morning that he always liked playing against Marshall and always “wondered what it would be like to play for the Herd and when they gave him the opportunity to come and play, I didn’t want to turn them down because I loved the style of play and I wanted to be a part of it.” Ryan Luther is the tallest of the 2020 team at 6′9″ and believes he’ll fit into the system very easily. “Just play fast, use a lot of ball movement, pick and pops, a lot of 3′s, drives, I’m used to that type of offense,” Luther said.

Jon Elmore added “these guys killed us during our time at Marshall so getting them on our team is much better than playing against them.” Herd That plays July 5th against a team called Jimmy V in the first round of “The Basketball Tournament.” This week, they are practicing at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

