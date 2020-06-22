Marshall University outlines steps toward fighting racism, bias on campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mashall University on Monday announced its long-term plan to address racism, bias and discrimination on campus.

“Coalition for Anti-Racism,” is a group that will advise the Marshall’s President Dr. Jerome Gilbert and other Marshall organizations.

“The recent events across our country have made me even more aware of the systemic racism and discrimination that is evident nearly everywhere, including here at Marshall,” Gilbert said in a news release. “Our university is not perfect, but like many other organizations, we are working to better understand and learn from each other every day. We will not stand for racism or injustice in our community and are ready for change.”

Among the first initiatives to be launched will be anti-racism and anti-bias training for every employee. Training for students is also being considered.

The university will work to diversify the staff by way of developing a plan to recruit minorities.

A conversation with the Marshall Police Department will be a chance to discuss social justice, security and safety measures on campus. Listening sessions will also happen with Marshall’s Student Government Association, the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Black United Students this fall.

Gilbert is also encouraging students to read “Just Mercy,” a book that tells the story of Walter McMillian who was convicted of the murder of a white woman in Alabama.

“I’m going to start an informal book club of sorts this fall to discuss the book and possibly others,” Gilbert said. “I am committed to Marshall University making positive change. I think our Alma Mater says it best, ‘honor right and conquer wrong.’”

“President Gilbert and I are encouraged by the feedback and brainstorming that occurred during our meeting,” said Maurice Cooley, vice president for intercultural and student affairs. “In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to solicit input from others to aid in eliminating social injustice.”

