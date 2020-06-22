New COVID-19 case confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday. It says the case involves a 25-year-old man who’s self-isolating at home.

There have been 20 confirmed cases in Greenup County, and six of those cases remain active. No deaths have been reported.

Health department officials continue to encourage social distancing and thorough handwashing.

