Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage Sunday

Talladega, AL (WSAZ) - It was a quiet day on the track as rain and lightning postponed the Geico 500 until Monday. Things changed dramatically Sunday night as NASCAR announced that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace. “Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace is an Alabama native and drives the #43 Chevrolet owned by racing legend Richard Petty and said he was “incredibly saddened” by the act. “Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, “They are just trying to scare you.” This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

Wallace immediately received support from other sports stars. LeBron James tweeted “Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete.” Dale Earnhardt, Jr. also wrote on social media: “Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow.”

The Geico 500 will be run Monday at 3 p.m. and is expected to have up to 5,000 fans in attendance.

