Overnight camps allowed to open in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overnight camps are officially allowed to open in West Virginia, but Alpine Ministries decided to cancel overnight camps this summer.

“We just realized it would make camp very difficult to even have our meetings together, eating times together and event he sleeping arrangements,” said Dave Holloway, vice president for Extension Ministries.

Alpine Ministries is not alone in making that decision. Holloway said he keeps up with camps all over the United States. He said cancelling overnight camp has been a trend across the country.

“I am in a group of 50 camps all over the U.S.,” Holloway said. “I would say of the 50 there is probably ten that are trying to open camp.”

Holloway says logistically fitting kids from all over the country in cabins for a week was not possible and insurances do not cover a COVID-19 outbreak.

Most importantly, Holloway worries about safety.

“As a dad of five, I understand the importance as a parent to want to make sure that my kids are safe,” Holloway said.

The faith-based camp organization said they are actually doing adventure group programs instead. The groups come and participate in the activities and overnight programs which include white water rafting, devotionals, caving, kayaking and rappelling, and more.

“We have found with our adventure program we are only allowing 50 at this time but we are getting a lot of calls,” Holloway said.

Holloway said for an organization built to handle thousands of campers during the summer, the financial hit of not having camp is daunting.

“I would say probably 70 percent of our revenue is generated during the summer,” Holloway said.

The organization is coupled with Appalachian Bible College to help. Holloway said they are taking this time to fix up parts of the camp for next year, something Alpine Ministries is already planning.

