Rollover crash shuts down portion of I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a camper has closed a portion of Interstate 64 Monday.

911 dispatchers say one eastbound lane and one westbound lane near mile marker nine is currently shut down after a camper flipped on the highway.

No injuries have been reported in the crash that happened just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash and at this time there’s no word on what caused the accident.

Crews from the Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and Cabell EMS have responded to the scene.

