Search for missing Fort Hood soldier focused on river

Vanessa Guillen has been missing for more than 50 days.
Vanessa Guillen has been missing for more than 50 days.((Source: Family photo/KWTX/Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace almost two months ago, KWTX reported.

About 30 volunteers from the search group were joined by Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife personnel in the search of the river, which started Sunday.

Members of the group spent the night here and resumed searching at daybreak Monday.

Guillen disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

She was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later ound in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

