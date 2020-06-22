Seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to Myrtle Beach

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More cases have popped up in Cabell County connected to Myrtle Beach.

According to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Physician Director Michael Kilkenney, MD, they are aware of seven confirmed cases among Cabell County residents who traveled to or were exposed to someone who traveled to the Myrtle Beach area.

The health department says they have contacted scores of people in contact tracing related to these cases.

Read more about our stories on this by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.