Several guns stolen from Gallia County home

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several guns were reported stolen Sunday from a home along Deckard Road in Bidwell.

Sheriff Matt Champlin says people should be on the look out for anyone who might be trying to sell the guns and other items.

Deputies say items stolen include:

- Liberty 26 gun safe black in color

- Heritage 22 cal. revolver

- Remington 30-06 with a black stock

- Winchester 6 shot 12 gauge with a light brown stock

- New England single shot 12 gauge shotgun

- Black Knight 50 cal. Muzzleloader

- Henry 22 cal. pump action rifle with a dark brown stock

- Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw with an 18″ bar

Anyone with information about the case should call (740) 444-1221.

