Spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Pike County, Ky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Pike County Health Department is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Over the weekend, health officials say the case count jumped from 59 to 68.

Of the nine new cases, officials report two are minors.

All are recovering at home, officials say.

Of the 68 cases, the health department says 22 are still considered active with three patients currently in the hospital.

