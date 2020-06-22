Summer safety tips for 4th of July weekend during COVID-19

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Following the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Tri-State saw a spike in coronavirus cases, and there’s now a concern with the 4th of July holiday upcoming.

Greenup County Public Health Director Chris Crum is speaking up in hopes of reminding the community why it’s crucial to continue to flatten the curve.

"We've already seen a much bigger increase with people coming back from some of these travel destinations. Now we're starting to see a much quicker rise in the number of cases," Crum said.

Health officials are now warning that we could see an increase after the 4th of July, as Kentucky broadens guidance for group gatherings beginning June 29th and eliminates travel restrictions.

“There’s some new guidelines of where the state of Kentucky has now allowed an increase of gatherings to 50 people on the 4th of July. You went from 10 to 50. You exponentially increase the chances of exposure,” Crum said.

Crum encourages travelers to follow social distancing measures and wash their hands after exposure to frequently touched surfaces.

“It’s especially important when you’re traveling to think about all those high-touch areas. If you’re getting gas, how many people will touch that pump? Use those wipes and wash your hands whenever. And avoid going into as many restaurants as possible,” Crum said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.