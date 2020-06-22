Advertisement

The Kentucky Department of Education releases food service guidelines for upcoming school year

To meet social distancing guidelines, officials say multiple meal service methods may need to be utilized including serving meals in classrooms.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - New guidance was issued Monday regarding food service during the 2020-2021 school year in Kentucky.

The document released by the Kentucky Department of Education includes several considerations, including modifications to the layout of the cafeteria and kitchen to keep with public health recommendations while holding in-school dining.

To meet social distancing guidelines, officials say multiple meal service methods during a single meal period may need to be utilized.

Those methods may include:

  • Serving meals in classrooms
  • Serving meals in other areas in the building, such as a gymnasium
  • Providing “Grab and Go” meals in the cafeteria or hallways

Each district’s plan should be created in consultation with local public health officials and future guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear, the document says.

Schools must write food safety plans to fit the new guidance and multiple methods should be used to keep students’ families and caregivers informed about how food service will be handled.

