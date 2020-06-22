Theft at water system in Meigs Co.

MEIGS CO, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Several things were stolen from a water system.

According to the General Manager of the Leading Creek Conservancy District, someone broke into their main communications building and stole all of their communications, alarm and telemetry equipment. This caused their well field to shut down.

Officials say without an alarm system to warn of tank levels and no way for wells to operate, their main line tanks went empty creating loss of water and low pressures throughout their entire water system.

Crews worked on the system and pumps are back on, but it takes about 12 to 24 hours to bring the system up to appropriate pressure levers.

The Leading Creek Conservancy District says they’re working with contractors to fix the communications system.

They ask once your faucets start getting water, you should shut them down as soon as possible to help charge up the system faster.

If you have any information on the thefts, contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

