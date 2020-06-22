Advertisement

Theft at water system in Meigs Co.

Water Faucet
Water Faucet(AP Images)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS CO, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Several things were stolen from a water system.

According to the General Manager of the Leading Creek Conservancy District, someone broke into their main communications building and stole all of their communications, alarm and telemetry equipment. This caused their well field to shut down.

Officials say without an alarm system to warn of tank levels and no way for wells to operate, their main line tanks went empty creating loss of water and low pressures throughout their entire water system.

Crews worked on the system and pumps are back on, but it takes about 12 to 24 hours to bring the system up to appropriate pressure levers.

The Leading Creek Conservancy District says they’re working with contractors to fix the communications system.

They ask once your faucets start getting water, you should shut them down as soon as possible to help charge up the system faster.

If you have any information on the thefts, contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W.Va. DHHR offers travel guidance

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Anyone who does go on vacation should self-monitor/quarantine for 14 days upon return, the agency says.

Video

Studio 3 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago
Studio 3

Studio 3

Best time to exercise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Video

Studio 3 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

National

Amber Alert: 10-year-old abducted in Idaho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Idaho are looking for a 10-year-old boy believed to be in imminent danger.

Latest News

National

Search for missing Fort Hood soldier focused on river

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Guillen disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

News

Rollover crash shuts down portion of I-64

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
911 dispatchers say one eastbound lane and one westbound lane near mile marker nine is currently shut down after a camper flipped on the highway.

News

Seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to Myrtle Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County are connected to Myrtle Beach.

News

The Kentucky Department of Education releases food service guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
To meet social distancing guidelines, officials say multiple meal service methods may need to be utilized including serving meals in classrooms.

National

Recreational pot laws may boost traffic deaths, studies say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laws legalizing recreational marijuana may lead to more traffic deaths, two new studies suggest, although questions remain about how they might influence driving habits.