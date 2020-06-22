W.Va. DHHR offers travel guidance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering guidance for vacation travel, after a few dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 following vacations, especially to Myrtle Beach.

According to the guidance, West Virginians who plan to vacation in crowded areas should practice social distancing and wear face masks. Anyone who does go on vacation should self-monitor/quarantine for 14 days upon return.

The state DHHR says that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19 because many of the locations like airports, bus stations and rest stops are difficult places to properly socially distance.

Upon return from vacation, travelers are asked to self-monitor their health for 14 days following out-of-state-travel. You are encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

You can read the guidance:

