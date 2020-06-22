Advertisement

W.Va. DHHR offers travel guidance

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering guidance for vacation travel, after a few dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 following vacations, especially to Myrtle Beach.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering guidance for vacation travel, after a few dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 following vacations, especially to Myrtle Beach.((Source: MGN image))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering guidance for vacation travel, after a few dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 following vacations, especially to Myrtle Beach.

According to the guidance, West Virginians who plan to vacation in crowded areas should practice social distancing and wear face masks. Anyone who does go on vacation should self-monitor/quarantine for 14 days upon return.

The state DHHR says that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19 because many of the locations like airports, bus stations and rest stops are difficult places to properly socially distance.

Upon return from vacation, travelers are asked to self-monitor their health for 14 days following out-of-state-travel. You are encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

You can read the guidance:

here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Studio 3 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago
Studio 3

Studio 3

Best time to exercise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Video

Studio 3 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

National

Amber Alert: 10-year-old abducted in Idaho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Idaho are looking for a 10-year-old boy believed to be in imminent danger.

Latest News

National

Search for missing Fort Hood soldier focused on river

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Guillen disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

News

Rollover crash shuts down portion of I-64

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
911 dispatchers say one eastbound lane and one westbound lane near mile marker nine is currently shut down after a camper flipped on the highway.

News

Seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to Myrtle Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County are connected to Myrtle Beach.

News

The Kentucky Department of Education releases food service guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
To meet social distancing guidelines, officials say multiple meal service methods may need to be utilized including serving meals in classrooms.

News

Theft at water system in Meigs Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Theft at water system in Meigs County

National

Recreational pot laws may boost traffic deaths, studies say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laws legalizing recreational marijuana may lead to more traffic deaths, two new studies suggest, although questions remain about how they might influence driving habits.