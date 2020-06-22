WVSU cancels 2020 Homecoming activities

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University has announced it is cancelling all in-person 2020 Homecoming activities this year.

The university made the announcement Monday and says it’s due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Homecoming activities were scheduled for September 24 through September 26.

“Homecoming annually draws thousands of alumni from across the country back to campus, but in light of the ongoing health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel it this year,” said WVSU Interim President Dr. R. Charles Byers. “A lot of thoughtful consideration went into this decision. Ultimately, we felt it would be in the best interests of protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, as well as of those who would travel to Institute, to cancel Homecoming this year.”

However, WVSU is not canceling the September 26 football game against Notre Dame College. It will take place with reduced fan attendance in order to maintain social distancing. More information will be released.

West Virginia State University is planning for face-to-face classes for the upcoming fall semester, which is set to begin Monday, August 10.

