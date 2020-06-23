5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County, 4 travel-related

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Boyd County, and four are related to travel.

The Boyd County Emergency Management made that announcement Tuesday.

The latest cases involve a 63-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, a 5-year-old girl, a 55-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman. All are self-isolating at home.

According to health department officials, the 5-year-old girl is one of the travel-related cases.

Fifty-five COVID-19 cases have been reported in Boyd County, where thirty-seven people have recovered.

