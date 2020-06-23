Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed in W.Va.

DHHR officials say an 88-year-old woman from Lewis County and a 66-year-old woman from Clay County have passed away from COVID-19 complications.
DHHR officials say an 88-year-old woman from Lewis County and a 66-year-old woman from Clay County have passed away from COVID-19 complications.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional deaths related to the coronavirus crisis have been reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR officials say an 88-year-old woman from Lewis County and a 66-year-old woman from Clay County have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 154,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,582 total cases and 92 deaths.

700 of those cases are still considered active, officials say.

1,790 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (87/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (261/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

