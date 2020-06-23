Advertisement

Apple is worth nearly $2T

That’s some serious money
Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple's stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.
Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple's stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
(CNN) – The most valuable company in America is about to hit another milestone.

Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple’s stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.

Apple is currently worth about $1.6 trillion.

For the year, the company is the second-best performer on the Dow, only trailing Microsoft.

If Apple’s shares rise another 20% the company will reach a market value of $2 trillion.

