Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County who was abducted by her parents.

Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for Majesty McClanton at the request of the West Memphis Police Department.

She went missing Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. in West Memphis.

ASP said McClanton may be traveling in a 2015 White Nissan Altima.

Police said her parents took her during a supervised visit at the DHS office.

Arkansas State Police released a picture related to Tuesday's Amber Alert. (Arkansas State Police)

They also released the picture of an associated adult, Rodney McClanton, 27, of Memphis, Tenn.

Police released the name of a second suspect in this Amber Alert, Miracle Auimatagi, 21.

They didn't release a picture of the woman, they just said she was 5'4'' and weigh about 197 lbs.

If you have any information, call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7525.

