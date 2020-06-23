Advertisement

Charles Booker’s injunction granted to keep polls open

Attorneys for State Rep. Charles Booker’s U.S. Senate campaign on Tuesday evening filed a petition requesting an injunction from Jefferson Circuit Court to extend voting hours until 9 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Attorneys for State Rep. Charles Booker's U.S. Senate campaign on Tuesday evening filed a petition requesting an injunction from Jefferson Circuit Court to extend voting hours until 9 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys for State Rep. Charles Booker’s U.S. Senate campaign on Tuesday evening filed a petition requesting an injunction from Jefferson Circuit Court to extend voting hours until 9 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The legal petition was prompted by reports of extensive traffic delays around the Expo Center, which is serving as the sole polling location for all voters in Jefferson County, home to most of the state’s Black voters.

“For hours, we’ve been hearing reports that people are stuck in hour-long lines to park their car before they can vote,” said Colin Lauderdale, Rep. Booker’s campaign manager. “We’re fully committed to ensuring that each one of those people can vote, which is why we’re filing an emergency petition to extend voting hours. We need to keep the only polling location in Louisville open, because every single voice deserves to be heard and everyone who wants to should be able to cast their ballot.”

WAVE 3 News’ Mike Fussell reported at about 6:15 p.m. that a judge will survey the traffic to determine whether to grant the injunction.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

