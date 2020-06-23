Advertisement

Contact sports resume in Ohio

Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Football is not just an after school sport for Ironton High School senior Cameron Deere.

“Nothin really the same like football, honestly. That’s why I love it so much. I feel like football has sculpted me into who I am today,” Deere said.

It's a passion for him. Playing with the Tigers team on the football field since second grade, Cameron has run the ball with his teammates his whole life.

“My family, honestly. The only people I hang out with.”

But when COVID-19 threw a flag on the play, Ohio coaches like Trevon Pendleton had to change things.

“We’ve been 10 kids in a group. Well, nine kids and a coach. So, definitely very limited on what we could do. You couldn’t really have a ball out. So a lot of it was really just conditioning and lifting,” Pendleton said.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine lifted those restrictions for contact sports, with the expectation that health and safety guidelines must be followed.

Handing off scrimmages and full training back over to the Tigers.

“It felt like a football practice for the first time in quite a while. I think the kids are excited. They came out today with a revived energy and they really attacked today,” Pendleton said.

It’s all a weight off coach Pendleton’s shoulders.

“We were going through this whole time not certain that we were gonna have football season,” he said.

Now, reunited on the field and already putting in the hard work and long hours, Cameron is ready to tackle his senior year with his team.

