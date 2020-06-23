Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 14,141 cases, 315 newly reported

Eleven new deaths were reported Tuesday, raising the total to 537 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
Eleven new deaths were reported Tuesday, raising the total to 537 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 14,141 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 315 of which were newly reported Tuesday.

Eleven new deaths were reported Tuesday, raising the total to 537 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 52-year-old woman from Allen County; three women, ages 77, 77 and 91, and a 90-year-old man from Clark County; a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 84-year-old woman from Graves County; a 46-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 67-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 106-year-old man from Logan County; and a 77-year-old woman from Shelby County.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 363,027 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,591 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.

