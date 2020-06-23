UPDATE| Crews respond to fire at primary school

UPDATE 6/23/20 @ 3:34 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Russell Primary School.

It happened Tuesday around noon.

Dispatchers say it happened along Red Devil Lane.

The Superintendent of the Russell Independent School District says several departments responded to the scene.

Officials say a small fire was located on the roof of the building due to a welding spark from a construction project that’s going on at Russell Primary.

The Superintendent says the building was evacuated immediately and no one was hurt.

Crews say there is minimal damage to the building.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/23/20 @ 11:48 a.m.

RUSSELL, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire along Red Devil Lane in Russell, Kentucky.

According to 911 dispatchers, a fire has been reported at the Russell Primary School.

The Superintendent of the Russell Independent School District says the fire occurred while crews were working on an AC unit. Officials say insulation caught fire and flames did go through the roof of the school.

Maintenance workers and custodians were inside of the school at the time of the fire but officials say no one was injured.

Firefighters say they didn’t have to use a large amount of water to fight this fire. They believe the damage done to the building was minor.

The superintendent tells WSAZ.com the original call to first responders reported a fire in the library. When crews arrived, it was determined that flames were showing two room away from that location.

Red Devil Lane is currently open to traffic.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.