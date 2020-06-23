Democratic front runners in Ky. U.S. Senate race stop in Ashland on last day before primary

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Every time U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat is up for reelection, the race always get a lot of attention. The 2020 campaign is no exception.

Though recent polls show the Majority Leader as the frontrunner among seven other Republicans for the general election in November, it is a different story on the Democrat side.

Amy McGrath has led the nine other candidates most of the election, until recent weeks when State Rep. Charles Booker’s campaign gained substantial momentum in the final weeks before Tuesday’s primary.

A poll from Civiqs released last week shows Booker leading McGrath by eight points.

Both spent their final day before the primary in Ashland and speaking with WSAZ.

“The momentum is Kentuckians are fired up,” said Booker of his last minute surge in the polls. “Kentuckians are ready to stand and fight for our future. We’re tired of being disrespected by Mitch McConnell, we’re tired of poverty, and we’re tired of struggling. This is a moment where we’re all standing from the hood to the holler, as Kentuckians, as family, and this momentum has been building.”

McGrath says her reason behind running was believing the country “needed to be run better” and that the country is too partisan.

“I always tell people, ‘With Senator Mitch McConnell, are things getting any better?’ This guy has been around for 35 years. Things aren’t getting any better.”

As for issues she’s running on, McGrath says investment is needed in education, infrastructure. She says an issue she’s heard most from voters is health care.

Booker says he wants to focus on environmental projects like high utility costs and unsafe drinking water, among other issues like public education and infrastructure.

WSAZ also spoke via Zoom to Democratic candidate Mike Broiher who distantly trails behind Booker and McGrath.

“I saw that Mitch McConnell had consolidating power in the senate majority leader’s seat and stopping the will of Congress, the will of the people from moving forward … I saw that has being fundamentally un-American.”

McConnell was in Ashland last week talking about the CARES Act.

It was not an official campaign stop, and WSAZ’s request for an interview was denied.

