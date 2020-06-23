Advertisement

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks Sunday in New York.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks Sunday in New York.(CNN)
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is hitting an impasse on policing legislation, as Senate Democrats on Tuesday opposed a Republican proposal as inadequate, leaving the parties to decide whether to take on the hard job of negotiating a compromise or walk away despite public outcry over the killings of Black Americans.

The standoff threatens to turn the nationwide protests over the deaths of George FloydBreonna Taylor and others into another moment that galvanizes the nation but leaves lawmakers unable to act. A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows almost all Americans support some degree of criminal justice changes.

“This is a profound moment, it is a moral moment,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a co-author of the Democrats’ proposal. “The call is for us to act.”

Yet Congress, as it has so many times before when confronted with crisis — on gun control or immigration changes supported by broad segments of the population — is expected to stall out, for now. Lawmakers are hesitant to make moves upsetting to voters as they campaign for election. And President Donald Trump, facing his own reelection, is an uneven partner with shifting positions on the types of changes he would accept from Capitol Hill.

Ahead of a test vote Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged it may fall short. If so, he vowed to try again, hoping to pass legislation before a July 4 holiday recess.

“It’s sad that this is falling along party lines,” said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. “I hope that that changes.”

The GOP's Justice Act would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, which mandates many of the changes and would hold police liable to damages in lawsuits. The White House says an immunity provision is off the table.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and top Democrats signaled they would oppose the Republican bill as “not salvageable,” as they demand negotiations on a new, bipartisan package with more extensive law enforcement changes and accountability aligned with their own Democratic bill.

The Democratic opposition is being backed by the nation’s leading civil rights organizations and the lawyer, Benjamin Crump, representing the families of Floyd and Taylor, two African Americans whose deaths in police interactions sparked worldwide protests over racial bias in policing.

“The Black community is tired of the lip service,” Crump said in a statement.

As talks potentially continue, Democrats are trying to force Republicans to the negotiating table to strengthen Democrats' hand. The House is set to approve the Democrats bill later this week. The two bills, the House and Senate versions, would ultimately need to be the same to become law.

“We’re ready to make a law, not just make a point,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate on Tuesday. He said Americans “deserve better than a partisan stalemate.”

But McConnell also said later that if the vote fails this week, he would take a procedural step to allow swift consideration again.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated she is eager to enter talks with the Senate as they merge the Democratic and Republican bills, which is a signal that Democrats are not closing the door to a compromise.

Congress is under enormous pressure to establish new oversight and accountability of the police as demonstrations spill into cities large and small nationwide.

During Tuesday's Senate floor debate, Republicans insisted Democrats would have a chance to amend the Senate bill if they allow the debate to begin. But Democrats countered there is no agreement their changes would be up for consideration.

“Now is the time for Congress to pass legislation that will bring real change,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a co-author with Booker and House leaders on the Democratic bill.

Political risks of inaction are high, as the public wants to see changes after nearly a month of constant demonstrations in cities large and small that is forcing a worldwide reckoning over law enforcement tactics and racial injustice.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Fund is urging senators to vote against advancing the GOP package and push for changes .

“In this moment, we cannot support legislation that does not embody a strong accountability framework for police officers and other law enforcement who engage in misconduct as well as needed reforms to policing practices,” the organization wrote to senators, according to a letter obtained by AP.

Crump, the attorney for the families, said the GOP package is “in direct contrast to the demands of the people, who have taken to the streets, to call for the reallocation of resources in order to improve social safety nets and public mental health programs.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Segway to stop making its original personal transporter

Updated: moments ago
Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake vehicle.

National Politics

Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.

Studio 3

EXP Realty

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Broker Lorre Wilson on Studio 3.

National

Final farewell for Rayshard Brooks

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The family and friends of Rayshard Brooks honored his life in a private funeral service Tuesday, after hundreds of people lined up to pay their respects at a public viewing a day earlier.

National

No. 1 Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Blood type, genetics may factor in severity of COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Whether a person gets a severe form of COVID-19 could depend on blood type and their DNA, according to a new study conducted by a team of European scientists.

National

Despite green pledges, Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15%

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.

National

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

National

Phillies say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive; 12 total

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Phillies said Tuesday all other tests within the organization have come back negative.

National

‘30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface pulled; Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface. Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities.