Four lucky ducks rescued from storm drain in Hurricane

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Talk about a bunch of lucky ducks!

Four little ducklings were rescued Tuesday from a storm drain in Hurricane.

The Utility Department and Hurricane Police arrived on Forest Drive and found the ducklings.

Some bystanders said the mother was nearby, frantically trying to get to them.

Crews were able to successfully rescue all 4 from the drain and reunite them with their mother.

